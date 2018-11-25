Chicago AccuWeather: Rain turning to snow Sunday

A winter storm warning has been pushed back to noon Sunday though 9 a.m. Monday for the Chicago area. The storm has slowed and the worst weather will arrive Sunday late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourRain to snow. High: 37, Low: 25Morning snow showers. High: 29, Low: 16Flurries. High: 24, Low: 12Flurries. High: 26, Low: 19Cold. High: 33, Low: 28Drizzle early. High: 36, Low: 32Rain and snow. High: 41, Low: 37