Chicago AccuWeather: Rain turning to snow Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --A winter storm warning has been pushed back to noon Sunday though 9 a.m. Monday for the Chicago area. The storm has slowed and the worst weather will arrive Sunday late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Sunday: Rain to snow. High: 37, Low: 25
Monday: Morning snow showers. High: 29, Low: 16
Tuesday: Flurries. High: 24, Low: 12
Wednesday: Flurries. High: 26, Low: 19
Thursday: Cold. High: 33, Low: 28
Friday: Drizzle early. High: 36, Low: 32
Saturday: Rain and snow. High: 41, Low: 37
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.