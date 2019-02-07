Chicago AccuWeather: Rain turning to snow Thursday

A rainy start to Thursday that will briefly turn to snow before ending. Highs in the mid-40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Rain ending as snow, fast-dropping temps. High: 45, Low: 9: Mostly sunny, windy, much colder. High: 15, Low: 2: Mostly cloudy, cold, dry. High: 23, Low: 17: Snow showers. High: 30, Low: 22: Sunny and dry. High: 29, Low: 24: Cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 34, Low: 25: Cloudy with snow early. High: 28, Low: 10