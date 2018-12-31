WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Rain turns to drizzle, flurries Monday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Rain will turn to drizzle and flurries Monday evening with light snow in the north and northwest suburbs.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Morning flurries. Mostly cloudy, colder and breezy. High: 30, Low: 24

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 32, Low: 21

Thursday: Sunny and milder. High: 37, Low: 29

Friday: Rain south. High: 40, Low: 28
Saturday: Mild and mostly sunny. High: 41, Low: 36

Sunday: More clouds. High: 41, Low: 36

Monday: Rain late. High: 43, Low: 39

