Chicago AccuWeather: Rain turns to wintry mix then snow Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Winter Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch in effect and Winter Weather Advisory coming into effect Saturday morning. Rain turns to wintry mix and then snow. Highs in the mid-30s.
Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Rain, snow, ice. High: 34, Low: 19
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, dry and cold. High: 27, Low: 22
Monday: Mostly cloudy, flurries early. High: 36, Low: 29
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, drizzle. High: 44, Low: 27
Wednesday: Overcast with rain turning to snow late. High: 45, Low: 17
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold, windy. High: 24, Low: 10
Friday: Mostly cloudy, snow late. High: 27, Low: 16
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
