Chicago AccuWeather: Rain turns to wintry mix then snow Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Winter Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch in effect and Winter Weather Advisory coming into effect Saturday morning. Rain turns to wintry mix and then snow. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Rain, snow, ice. High: 34, Low: 19

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, dry and cold. High: 27, Low: 22

Monday: Mostly cloudy, flurries early. High: 36, Low: 29

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, drizzle. High: 44, Low: 27

Wednesday: Overcast with rain turning to snow late. High: 45, Low: 17

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold, windy. High: 24, Low: 10

Friday: Mostly cloudy, snow late. High: 27, Low: 16



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
