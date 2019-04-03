Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Rain Wednesday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain at night Wednesday. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Periods of rain. High: 44, Low: 40

Friday: Clearing. High: 59, Low: 43

Saturday Warmer. High: 67, Low: 53

Sunday: Warmest day this season. Rain late. High: 68, Low: 52

Monday: Rain likely. High: 62, Low: 43

Tuesday: Turning colder. High: 49, Low: 36

Wednesday: Rain possible. High: 48, Low: 37



