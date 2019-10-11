Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Rain will stop but temps will fall

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain diminishes later in the afternoon but temperatures plunge.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Windy with showers, storms, plunging temps. High: 64, Low: 36

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High: 49, Low: 40

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy. High: 55, Low: 38

Monday: Sunny, dry, cool. High: 53, Low: 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 55, Low: 43

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. High: 50, Low: 39

Thursday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 56, Low: 41



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Freeze warning issued for western Chicago suburbs Saturday
Calumet City mall reopens after 2 injured in drive-by shooting Police search for gunman
Chicago gets set for marathon weekend
Notre Dame to host 1st debate in 2020 presidential race
Oak Lawn village manager arrested in hit-and-run, 1 critically injured
Hillary Clinton honored in hometown at 'Trailblazing Women of Park Ridge' exhibit preview
Gun charge filed in pursuit where officer was struck by squad car
Show More
2,411 total fetal remains discovered in abortion doc's belongings : AG
Body found washed up on Northerly Island: police
Boy killed in West Pullman shooting: police
Amazon to open 500-job fulfillment center in Channahon
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
More TOP STORIES News