Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy and breezy on Monday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Rain through the morning with gusty winds.Highs in low 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Monday: Rainy and breezy. High: 54, Low: 37

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with drizzles and flurries. High: 44, Low: 20
Wednesday: Sunny, windy and colder. High: 27, Low: 18

Thursday: More clouds and cold. High: 28, Low: 21

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool. High: 33, Low: 26

Saturday: Flurries. High: 35, Low: 26

Sunday: Quiet. High: 38, Low: 25

