Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy and breezy

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Rainy and breezy Monday night with lows in the upper-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Windy with lingering morning rain. High: 49, Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 43, Low: 28

Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry with light snow at night. High: 41, Low: 28

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. High: 37, Low: 22

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 35, Low: 26

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 38, Low: 25

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 35, Low: 25


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
