WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy and windy Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Rainy and windy Saturday with highs in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Saturday: Rainy and windy. High: 44, Low: 39

Sunday: Cloudy. Light rain and snow mix. High: 42, Low: 30

Monday: Lake effect snow. High: 35, Low: 23.

Tuesday: Cold. High: 31, Low: 22

Wednesday: Cold. High: 29, Low: 22

Thursday: Chance of snow. High: 31, Low: 19

Friday: Cold. High: 28, Low: 21

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago Weather: Person hit by falling ice
How earthquakes are measured
What to do if there's a tsunami
Falling ice closes some downtown Chicago streets
More Weather
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush dead at age 94
Inside Obama's last visit with former Pres. George H.W. Bush
5 facts about George H.W. Bush you didn't know
Indiana plane crash: 3 dead, 1 ID'd; jet bound for Midway Airport
Alaska earthquakes crack Anchorage roads, cause fires, damage
Dallas officer who shot neighbor indicted for murder
Woman says she was fired after reporting Mercy Hospital gunman harassed her
Friends, family say goodbye to Mercy Hospital shooting victim Dr. Tamara O'Neal
Show More
NU Wildcats arrive in Indy ahead of Big Ten Championship debut
10 of the best places to get ramen in the Chicago area
Mayor honored at Chicago Consular Corps gala
Chinese American Service League celebrates 40th anniversary at gala
More News