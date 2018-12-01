WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy and windy

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Rainy and windy Saturday with highs in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Saturday: Rainy and windy. High: 44, Low: 42

Sunday: Cloudy. Light rain and snow mix. High: 42, Low: 30

Monday: Lake effect snow. High: 35, Low: 26.

Tuesday: Cold. High: 31, Low: 22

Wednesday: Cold. High: 32, Low: 22

Thursday: Chance of snow. High: 31, Low: 19

Friday: Cold. High: 28, Low: 21

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
VIDEOS: Tornadoes reported in southern Illinois
Chicago Weather: Person hit by falling ice
How earthquakes are measured
What to do if there's a tsunami
More Weather
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
5 facts about George H.W. Bush you didn't know
Evanston police seek man who stabbed dog
VIDEOS: Tornadoes reported in southern Illinois
Glenview man, 26, charged in September death of construction worker on I-294 near Des Plaines
Chicago Police: 2018 seeing overall decrease in shootings, murders
Northwestern to take on Ohio State in Big 10 Championship
'Santa for a Day' in Chicago
Show More
Police looking to ID couple after engagement ring recovered from utility grate
Alaska hit by more than 190 small earthquakes since Friday
Fed-Ex driver caught on home surveillance stopping and folding fallen American flag
Dick's considering removing all hunting gear from stores
More News