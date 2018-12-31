Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy Monday with chance for snow in evening

Steady rain Monday and freezing rain near Wisconsin border. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Lake and McHenry counties until 9 a.m.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourIce/rain mix in the northern suburbs. High: 38, Low: 30Morning flurries. Mostly cloudy, colder and breezy. High: 33, Low: 19Mostly sunny and cold. High: 32, Low: 21Sunny and milder. High: 38, Low: 29Rain south. High: 40, Low: 28Mild and mostly sunny. High: 41, Low: 36More clouds. High: 41, Low: 36