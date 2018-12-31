WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy Monday with chance for snow in evening

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Steady rain Monday and freezing rain near Wisconsin border. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Lake and McHenry counties until 9 a.m.

Monday: Ice/rain mix in the northern suburbs. High: 38, Low: 30
Tuesday: Morning flurries. Mostly cloudy, colder and breezy. High: 33, Low: 19

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 32, Low: 21

Thursday: Sunny and milder. High: 38, Low: 29

Friday: Rain south. High: 40, Low: 28

Saturday: Mild and mostly sunny. High: 41, Low: 36

Sunday: More clouds. High: 41, Low: 36

