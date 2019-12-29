Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy, rising temperatures overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rainy with some thunder and rising temperatures overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and windy with showers. High: 61, Low: 48

Monday: Snow at night. High: 48, Low: 26

Tuesday: Overcast with morning snow. High: 34, Low: 24

Wednesday: Sunny, nice. High: 35, Low: 28

Thursday: Clouds, increasingly dry. High: 44, Low: 33

Friday: Late rain. High: 40, Low: 29

Saturday: Mild. High: 42, Low: 32



