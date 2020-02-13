Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy Saturday night, thunder possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Periods of rain Saturday night, with thunder possible. Lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers mainly at night. High: 63, Low: 34
Monday: Windy, flurries and sprinkles early. High: 47, Low: 29
Tuesday: Sunny and cold with a few flurries. High: 44, Low: 26
Wednesday: Sunny, cold with wet snow. High: 40, Low: 27
Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 46 Low: 29
Friday: Sunny and not as cold. High: 53, Low: 34
Saturday: Sunny, dry. High: 55, Low: 43
