Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy Saturday night, thunder possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Periods of rain Saturday night, with thunder possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers mainly at night. High: 63, Low: 34

Monday: Windy, flurries and sprinkles early. High: 47, Low: 29

Tuesday: Sunny and cold with a few flurries. High: 44, Low: 26

Wednesday: Sunny, cold with wet snow. High: 40, Low: 27

Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 46 Low: 29

Friday: Sunny and not as cold. High: 53, Low: 34

Saturday: Sunny, dry. High: 55, Low: 43



