Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy showers and isolated thunder Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rainy showers and isolated thunder Wednesday night Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Windy, isolated storms. High: 67, Low: 36

Friday: Light snow and rain. High: 40, Low: 26

Saturday: Dry and chilly. High: 39, Low: 25

Sunday: Cloudy with evening flurries. High: 44, Low: 26

Monday: Some sun. High: 43, Low: 29

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers: 45, Low: 33

Wednesday: Cloudy and chilly. High: 40, Low: 31



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
