Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy, snow mix possible to the northwest Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rainy night with some snow mix in the far northwest suburbs. Lows in the mid-30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with sun in the afternoon. High: 44, Low: 33

Wednesday: Cold, windy, rainy with some snow mix in the morning. High: 40, Low: 36

Thursday: Cold, windy, with rain turning to snow. High: 42, Low: 28

Friday: Cold but sunny. High: 43, Low: 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle. High: 41, Low: 27

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 44, Low: 37

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 52, Low: 45



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump in Chicago on first official city visit
Trump criticizes Johnson, Chicago in speech; Lightfoot, Johnson hit back
City reaches deal with SEIU, talks resume with CTU; classes canceled Tuesday
Rev. Jackson, treasurer's office offer property tax assistance to homeowners
Gender reveal explosion kills woman
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
Chicago couple takes dramatic wildfire wedding photo in Calif.
Show More
State Rep. Luis Arroyo faces federal public corruption charge
24 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Former catcher David Ross introduced as new manager of Chicago Cubs
Deputy and his wife face 60 counts of child porn and child rape
Indiana eatery put price on burglars' heads; Offers free BBQ for life
More TOP STORIES News