Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rainy Wednesday. Highs in the mid 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Rainy. High: 46, Low: 40

Thursday: Warm with rain, storms likely. High: 62, Low: 38

Friday: Windy and chilly. High: 46, Low: 25

Saturday: Sunny, colder. High: 37, Low: 25

Sunday: Chilly, flurries early. High: 44, Low: 33

Monday: Drizzle, rain. High: 51, Low: 38

Tuesday: Scattered rain. High: 52, Low: 35



