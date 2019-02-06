WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy, with freezing rain to the north, far west

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Rain at times, and freezing rain in the north and far west, Wednesday evening. Lows around 30.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Rain ending as snow, fast-dropping temps. High: 45, Low: 9

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, much colder. High: 15, Low: 2

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cold, dry. High: 23, Low: 17

Sunday: Snow showers. High: 30, Low: 22

Monday: Sunny and dry. High: 29, Low: 24

Tuesday: Cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 34, Low: 25

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow early. High: 28, Low: 10

