Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy, with freezing rain to the north, far west

CHICAGO (WLS) --Rain at times, and freezing rain in the north and far west, Wednesday evening. Lows around 30.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Rain ending as snow, fast-dropping temps. High: 45, Low: 9
Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, much colder. High: 15, Low: 2
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cold, dry. High: 23, Low: 17
Sunday: Snow showers. High: 30, Low: 22
Monday: Sunny and dry. High: 29, Low: 24
Tuesday: Cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 34, Low: 25
Wednesday: Cloudy with snow early. High: 28, Low: 10
