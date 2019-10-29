Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy, with snow developing to the west Tuesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More rain Tuesday night with snow developing to the west. Lows in the low 30s.
Wednesday: Cold and rainy with snow to the west. High: 40, Low: 34
Thursday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Cold with rain turning to snow. High: 38, Low: 25
Friday: Cold but sunny. High: 39, Low: 29
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with flurries, drizzle. High: 38, Low: 26
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle. High: 40, Low: 35
Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 47, Low: 39
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with rain and showers. High: 44, Low: 30
