Chicago Accuweather: Record high temperatures set Thursday Dec. 26

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Is it a flashback to Summertime Chi? Not quite, but it's still pretty warm to be Christmas time in Chicago.The city saw a record high temperature of 56 degrees around midnight for the warmest Dec.26 ever in Chicago. The previous record was set at 55 degrees back in 1971.Temperatures dropped to the low 50s early Thursday morning are projected to rise back to the high 50s or even low 60s, ABC7 meteorologist Greg Dutra said.Chicago has seen higher than average temperatures all week with average temperatures falling in the mid 50s. Wednesday was the second-warmest Christmas day Chicago has seen, according to the weather service.The city will crash back down to reality next week, when temperatures crest in the low-to-mid 30s Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said.