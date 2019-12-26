winter weather

Chicago Accuweather: Record high temperatures set Thursday Dec. 26

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Is it a flashback to Summertime Chi? Not quite, but it's still pretty warm to be Christmas time in Chicago.

The city saw a record high temperature of 56 degrees around midnight for the warmest Dec.26 ever in Chicago.

The previous record was set at 55 degrees back in 1971.

RELATED: Dec. 26 expected to be worst day for holiday travel:AAA

Temperatures dropped to the low 50s early Thursday morning are projected to rise back to the high 50s or even low 60s, ABC7 meteorologist Greg Dutra said.

RELATED: Christmas Eve shoppers looking for last-minute gifts enjoy unseasonably mild weather

Chicago has seen higher than average temperatures all week with average temperatures falling in the mid 50s. Wednesday was the second-warmest Christmas day Chicago has seen, according to the weather service.

The city will crash back down to reality next week, when temperatures crest in the low-to-mid 30s Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said.
