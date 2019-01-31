WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Rising temperatures, snow

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Temperatures slowly rise Thursday evening and overnight, and 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall. Lows in the single digits.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

LIST: Find a Chicago area warming center near you

Friday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High: 22, Low: 22
Saturday: Cloudy with freezing drizzle and rain. High: 39, Low: 38

Sunday: Foggy with light rain. High: 42, Low: 42

Monday: Cloudy and mild with rain showers. High: 52, Low: 27

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 35, Low: 26

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High: 29, Low: 15

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 17, Low: 6

