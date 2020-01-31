Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered, light snow Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered, light snow Friday. Highs in the mid 30s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Cloudy, scattered light snow. High: 36, Low: 30
Saturday: Cloudy with snow/rain showers. High: 37, Low: 32
Sunday: Sunny and mild. High: 50, Low: 38
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild with rain late. High: 46, Low: 34
Tuesday: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 35, Low: 22
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High: 28, Low: 18
Thursday: Cold. High: 27, Low: 16
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News