Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered morning showers Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers, storms possible in the early morning on Sunday. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Severe storms possible in the morning. High: 68, Low: 66

Monday: Warm, muggy. High: 86, Low: 72

Tuesday: Mostly sunny during the day, storms late. High: 85, Low: 66

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 72, Low: 55

Thursday: Possible early showers. High: 62, Low: 45

Friday: Brief showers. High: 61, Low: 46

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 63, Low: 50



