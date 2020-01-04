Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered morning snow then clearing Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered snow in the morning and then clearing skies Saturday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Clearing skies, scattered morning snow showers. High: 35, Low: 28

Sunday: Sunny but windy, with gusts up to 40 mph. High: 43, Low: 27

Monday: Sunny and quiet. High: 41, Low: 28

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, light scattered snow. High: 37, Low: 19

Wednesday: Sunny, cold and blustery. High: 28, Low: 27

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy, mild. High: 45, Low: 40

Friday: Cloudy, with rain turning to snow. High: 40, Low: 27



