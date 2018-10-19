WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered rain and very windy Saturday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy and very windy with scattered rain Saturday. Highs near 50.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy and chilly with a few showers. High: 50, Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny and even chillier. High: 47, Low: 37

Monday: Sunny and milder. High: 61, Low: 42

Tuesday: Sunny and a little cooler. High: 54, Low: 38

Wednesday: Still sunny. High: 54, Low: 37

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers. High: 55, Low: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with few light showers. High: 58, Low: 42

