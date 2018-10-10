Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered rain ends, temps to drop overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) --Scattered rain ends tonight, turning sharply colder with lows dropping to near 40.
Thursday: Breezy and chilly. High: 50, Low: 35
Friday: Chilly with a few clouds. High: 48, Low: 36
Saturday:Mostly sunny and dry. High: 50, Low: 33
Sunday: A few showers. High: 48, Low: 32
Monday: Clear skies and cold. High: 48, Low: 32
Tuesday: Rain possible late. High: 56, Low: 38
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with drizzle. High: 49, Low: 30
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.