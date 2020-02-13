Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered rain, especially to the north

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered rain Wednesday night, especially to the north. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, cooler lakeside. High: 57, Low: 43
Friday: Overcast and chilly with drizzle. High: 53, Low: 42
Saturday: Overcast, chilly, periods of rain. High: 47, Low: 38
Sunday: Clearing to mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 58, Low: 33
Monday: Sunny with showers late. High: 65, Low: 52
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 66 Low: 43
Wednesday: morning rain, then clearing. High: 53, Low: 41
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
