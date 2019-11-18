Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered rain, snow showers overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered rain, snow showers overnight. Lows in the low 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Light rain at times. High: 41, Low: 34

Wednesday: Getting warmer. High: 45, Low: 42

Thursday: Mild, rainy, windy. High: 56, Low: 29

Friday: Sunny, chilly. High: 37, Low: 26

Saturday: Rain, potential snow showers. High: 39, Low: 28

Sunday: Not as chilly. High: 42, Low: 33

Monday: Mostly clear, warming back up. High: 48, Low: 40



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband, wife fatally shot at Buffalo Grove apartment complex
Man, 82, recovering after being shot by police in Gary
Couple turned away by hotel's 'No Kankakee guests' policy
Naperville high school officials investigating after racist social media post
Lightfoot says she's not expecting Chicago property tax hike for 2020 budget
Backpack catches fire on aircraft at Midway Airport
'Miracle on ice': Jackknifing truck narrowly misses Illinois troopers
Show More
At least 9 robberies, attempted robberies reported on North Side Sunday
FBI: Hate crime incidents in Illinois are increasing, despite national drop
Shoreline erosion serious concern for Rogers Park residents
Val's Halla Records saved by local investor
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
More TOP STORIES News