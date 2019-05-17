Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered showers, storms throughout Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cooler with scattered showers and storms Friday. High of 54.

7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 54, Low: 46

Saturday: Partly cloudy, storms at night. High: 80, Low: 59

Sunday: Partly cloudy, more storms likely. High: 74, Low: 50

Monday: Mostly cloudy isolated rain. High: 61, Low: 48

Tuesday: Showers and storms. High: 60, Low: 51

Wednesday: Showers early. High: 75, Low: 57

Thursday: Mild. High: 74, Low: 56



