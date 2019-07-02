Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered showers, storms which could linger

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered showers and storms Tuesday evening, which might linger overnight. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few storms. High: 85, Low: 68

Thursday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms for 4th of July. High: 88, Low: 71

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 82, Low: 66

Sunday Mostly sunny and less humid. High: 81, Low: 62

Monday: Sunny and dry. High: 84, Low: 68

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm. High: 86, Low: 66


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing man found dead in Chicago River in Lincoln Park
Metra Electric trains resume service after power restored at Millennium Station
'The Bean,' Maggie Daley Park spray-painted by vandals; 7 in custody
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
FBI: Man robs 3rd Chicago bank in 1 week, $1K reward offered
Chicago's police union wants cases involving officers given to special prosecutor
Burbank teacher charged with sex assault, soliciting child porn from 2 students
Show More
Hundreds of thousands eligible to expunge marijuana charges
Pete Buttigieg battles low support from black voters, takes case to Rainbow Push convention
Woman fatally struck by Metra train in Cary
Poll: American pride is at an all-time low
3 charged after stolen car crashes into bus shelter in Jeffrey Manor, killing man
More TOP STORIES News