Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered snow showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Temperatures in the upper 20s Thursday with scattered snow showers in the area.

Thursday: Cloudy, light snow later. High: 29, Low: 22

Friday: Cloudy with flurries early. High: 36, Low: 26

Saturday: Mostly cloudy rain at night. High: 46, Low: 34

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. High: 39, Low: 26

Monday: Some sun. High: 35, Low: 25

Tuesday: Quiet. High: 42, Low: 36

Wednesday: Cloudy, windy and rainy High: 52, Low: 42



