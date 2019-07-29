Chicago AccuWeather: Few showers, scattered storms Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Few showers, scattered storms Monday. Highs in the mid-80s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Few showers, scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 65
Tuesday: Cooler by the lake. High: 79, Low: 62
Wednesday: Low humidity. High: 77, Low: 59
Thursday: Sunny, temperatures in the 70s by the lake. High: 81, Low: 63
Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 85, Low: 64
Saturday: Sunny and hot. High: 87, Low: 65
Sunday Not too humid. High: 89, Low: 67
