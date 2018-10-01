Chicago AccuWeather: Severe storms in evening

Morning showers on Tuesday. Highs in 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourMostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 68, Low: 63Mostly sunny, warm and breezy. High: 83, Low: 70Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. High: 76, Low: 55Cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 78, Low: 68Storms at night. High: 82, Low: 66Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 68, Low: 63Scattered storms. High: 75, Low: 62