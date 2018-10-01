WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Severe storms in evening

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Morning showers on Tuesday. Highs in 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 68, Low: 63

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy. High: 83, Low: 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. High: 76, Low: 55

Friday: Cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 78, Low: 68

Saturday: Storms at night. High: 82, Low: 66

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 68, Low: 63

Monday: Scattered storms. High: 75, Low: 62


