Chicago AccuWeather: Severe threat shifts east late Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The threat of severe storms shifts east to northwest Indiana overnight Monday. Lows near 60.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Showers and storms at night. High: 71, Low: 54

Wednesday: Windy, warmer, with a few storms. High: 69, Low: 56

Thursday: Showers and a few storms. High: 70, Low: 50

Friday: Sunny and dry. High: 76, Low: 59

Saturday: Few storms late in the day. High: 78, Low: 60

Sunday: Sunny and mainly dry. High: 77, Low: 62

Monday: Hit and miss storms. High: 78, Low: 66


