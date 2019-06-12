Chicago AccuWeather: Showers and isolated storms on Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday will be a bit cooler with rain and scattered storms. Highs around 70.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Showers and isolated storms. High: 72, Low: 51: Breezy cool. High: 69, Low: 51: Sunny and dry. High: 77, Low: 64Showers and storms. High: 77, Low: 64Few showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 61: Sunny and cool by the lake. High: 73, Low: 56: Few storms late. High: 76, Low: 61