Chicago AccuWeather: Showers and isolated storms on Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday will be a bit cooler with rain and scattered storms. Highs around 70.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Showers and isolated storms. High: 72, Low: 51
Thursday: Breezy cool. High: 69, Low: 51
Friday: Sunny and dry. High: 77, Low: 64
Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 77, Low: 64
Sunday Few showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 61
Monday: Sunny and cool by the lake. High: 73, Low: 56
Tuesday: Few storms late. High: 76, Low: 61
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More