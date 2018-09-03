WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Showers and storms move north, muggy air remains

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Showers and storms lift to the north. Warm, muggy air remains.

Monday: Scattered storms on Labor Day. High: 84, Low: 72

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 89, Low: 73

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 68

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. High: 74, Low: 64

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 72, Low: 63

Saturday: Scattered showers. High: 75 Low: 63

Sunday: Isolated storms. High: 76, Low: 60

