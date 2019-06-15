Chicago AccuWeather: Showers and storms Saturday afternoon and evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms into Saturday afternoon and evening with a slight severe risk in southern counties. Highs in the 70s.
Saturday: Showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High: 75, Low: 57
Sunday Storms to the south. High: 73, Low: 55
Monday: Sunny and cool. High: 71, Low: 53
Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 74 Low: 55
Wednesday: Sunny and warm with storms late. High: 77, Low: 58
Thursday: Isolated storms. High: 72, Low: 54
Friday: Nice and warm. High: 80, Low: 60
