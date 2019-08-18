Chicago AccuWeather: Showers and storms Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms Sunday, mainly in the morning. Highs in the low 80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly cloudy, humid with morning storms likely. High: 83, Low: 68: Partly cloudy and hot, with falling humidity. High: 80, Low: 61: Warmer with humidity increasing. High: 87, Low: 70: Storms possible. High: 86, Low: 60: Sunny and pleasant. High: 84, Low: 64: Sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 62: Some clouds, slightly warmer. High: 84, Low: 65