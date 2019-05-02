Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Showers and storms Thursday

EMBED <>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms Thursday. Highs in the low 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Thursday: Cloudy, with more storms and showers. High: 53, Low: 41

Friday: Mostly sunny and finally dry. High: 60, Low: 42

Saturday Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 64, Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a chance of rain late. High: 70, Low: 52

Monday: Mostly sunny with isolated rain. High: 70, Low: 54

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 47

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. High: 59, Low: 48



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Photos of AJ Freund's home in 2013 show filthy conditions, new disturbing details revealed
Girl, 9, returns home after 8 month hospital stay for AFM, rare polio-like illness
Heavy rain causes flooding in Chicago, suburbs as rivers swell
Human foot found in Crown Point pond confirmed to belong to missing Indianapolis area woman
Hollywood Mirror closing reflects broader Lakeview changes
Hawaii helicopter crash: Tour company linked to another accident last fall
Final goodbye for Italian-American titan Dominic DiFrisco
Show More
Guacamole cheese hits Fresh Market shelves
Millions of bees delivered to Chicago feed store
Remy Ma surrenders in assault case involving reality TV co-star
Chicago high school provides college essentials for graduating seniors
Terror subject tells Chicago judge 'I don't want to kill people'
More TOP STORIES News