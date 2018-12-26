WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Showers developing overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy overnight, with showers developing between midnight and 2 a.m. Lows near 30.

Thursday: Rainy and windy, but mild. High: 53, Low: 44

Friday: Partly cloudy and turning colder, flurries possible late. High: 45, Low: 25

Saturday: Partly cloudy and chilly. High: 31, Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 36, Low: 28

Monday: Rain/snow mix for areas south of the city. High: 40, Low: 24

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 27, Low: 15

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, windy and cold. High: 25, Low: 21

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
