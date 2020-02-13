Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Showers early, partly cloudy later Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers early, partly cloudy later Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chance of morning rain. High: 80, Low: 62

Monday: Sunny, nice. High 86, Low: 65

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 89, Low: 68

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 71

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, stray storms. High: 92, Low: 72


Friday: Sunny, hot. High: 93, Low: 75

Saturday: Mostly sunny, stray storms. High: 93, Low: 74


