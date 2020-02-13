Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Showers end early Tuesday, yielding to clear skies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers end early on Tuesday, giving way to gradually clearing skies. Highs in the mid- to upper-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, showers early. High: 76, Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 78, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 64

Friday: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 71

Saturday: Scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 70

Sunday: Sunny, warm. High: 89, Low: 71

Monday: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High 85, Low: 72



