Chicago AccuWeather: Showers end early Tuesday, yielding to clear skies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers end early on Tuesday, giving way to gradually clearing skies. Highs in the mid- to upper-70s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, showers early. High: 76, Low: 60
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 78, Low: 60
Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 64
Friday: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 71
Saturday: Scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 70
Sunday: Sunny, warm. High: 89, Low: 71
Monday: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High 85, Low: 72
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
