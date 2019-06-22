Chicago AccuWeather: Showers expected early Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning storms then dry and highs in the mid-70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.Morning storms. High: 73, Low: 65rain storms. High: 83, Low: 68: Scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 64: Nice. High: 84, Low: 69: Warm. High: 87, Low: 68: Isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 68: Nice. High: 84, Low: 67