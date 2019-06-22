Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Showers expected early Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning storms then dry and highs in the mid-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Morning storms. High: 73, Low: 65

Sunday rain storms. High: 83, Low: 68

Monday: Scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 64

Tuesday: Nice. High: 84, Low: 69

Wednesday: Warm. High: 87, Low: 68

Thursday: Isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 68

Friday: Nice. High: 84, Low: 67


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
