Chicago AccuWeather: Showers expected overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers expected overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Scattered rain to potential snow showers. High: 42, Low: 29

Monday: Windy, snow flurries. High: 35, Low: 27

Tuesday: Some sun. High: 41, Low: 29

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 42, Low: 29

Thursday: Dry. Mostly sunny: 41, Low: 30

Friday: Scattered showers. High: 36, Low: 26

Saturday: Cool, dry. High: 40, Low: 32



