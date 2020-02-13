Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, few storms Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and a few storms expected Sunday night, with evening winds developing. Lows in the mid 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Windy, flurries and sprinkles early. High: 45, Low: 29

Tuesday: Sunny and cold with a few flurries. High: 44, Low: 27

Wednesday: Sunny, cold with light snow. High: 40, Low: 26

Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 48, Low: 29

Friday: Sunny and not as cold. High: 53, Low: 34

Saturday: Sunny, dry. High: 55, Low: 43

Sunday: Cloudy, lake breeze. High: 47, Low: 30



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' daily COVID-19 death toll lowest in 6 days, Pritzker says
Lightfoot calls Little Village smokestack implosion 'unacceptable'
Dr. Fauci discusses date on reopening country
Inside Chicago's refrigerated 'surge center' morgue warehouse for COVID-19 victims
What to know about Illinois' 20,852 COVID-19 cases
Body camera video released from fatal police involved shooting of 'armed' man
Aurora hospital on lockdown after shots fired nearby
Show More
Student athletes deliver surprise gifts on Easter Sunday
Teen facing murder charge in death of man pushed onto CTA tracks
HEARTWARMING! Mom gets to see son during COVID-19 outbreak
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Worshipers heed Pritzker's plea to stay home Easter Sunday
More TOP STORIES News