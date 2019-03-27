Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, isolated storms late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and isolated storms possible late Wednesday. Temps in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a brief shower. Turning colder. High: 60, Low: 38

Friday: Cloudy and chilly with a soaking afternoon rain. High: 44, Low: 36

Saturday Rain south ends. Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 41, Low: 25

Sunday: Mostly sunny, but dry. High: 40, Low: 29

Monday: Sunny and quiet. High: 48, Low: 35

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and warmer. High: 58, Low: 41

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and mild. High: 60, Low: 44



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
