Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, isolated storms late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and isolated storms possible late Wednesday. Temps in the upper 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy and mild with a brief shower. Turning colder. High: 60, Low: 38: Cloudy and chilly with a soaking afternoon rain. High: 44, Low: 36Rain south ends. Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 41, Low: 25: Mostly sunny, but dry. High: 40, Low: 29: Sunny and quiet. High: 48, Low: 35: Partly cloudy, windy and warmer. High: 58, Low: 41: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and mild. High: 60, Low: 44