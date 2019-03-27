Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, isolated storms late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and isolated storms possible late Wednesday. Temps in the upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a brief shower. Turning colder. High: 60, Low: 38
Friday: Cloudy and chilly with a soaking afternoon rain. High: 44, Low: 36
Saturday Rain south ends. Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 41, Low: 25
Sunday: Mostly sunny, but dry. High: 40, Low: 29
Monday: Sunny and quiet. High: 48, Low: 35
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and warmer. High: 58, Low: 41
Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and mild. High: 60, Low: 44
