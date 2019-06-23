Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, storms end; clouds roll in

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms end but clouds roll in Sunday night.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Few showers, storms. High: 80, Low: 65

Tuesday: Warmer, dry. High: 83, Low: 67

Wednesday: Warmest this season. High: 85, Low: 63

Thursday: Heating up. High: 87, Low: 69

Friday: Few storms. High: 86, Low: 67

Saturday: Hot. Storms possible. High: 83, Low: 64

Sunday Dry and mild. High: 77, Low: 59


