Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, storms especially north expected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms, some strong, especially north and northwest are expected. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 67

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 88, Low: 68

Thursday: Isolated storms inland. High: 84, Low: 61

Friday: Temperatures in 70s by the lake. High: 82, Low: 60

Saturday: Isolated storms possible. High: 83, Low: 64

Sunday Warmer. High: 86, Low: 66

Monday: Nice. High: 83, Low: 67


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
