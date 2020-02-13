Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Showers, storms, gusty winds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is an AccuWeather Alert Day. Showers, storms, gusty winds continued Tuesday night. Lows in the upper-60s and low 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Windy with a few showers. High: 82, Low: 59

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 79, Low: 60

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 81, Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly sunny, showers early, cooler. High: 68, Low: 50

Sunday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 71, Low: 51

Monday: Sunny, dry, mild. High: 73, Low: 52

Tuesday: Sunny, slightly warmer. High: 78, Low: 60


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
