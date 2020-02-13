Chicago AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Showers, storms, gusty winds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is an AccuWeather Alert Day. Showers, storms, gusty winds continued Tuesday night. Lows in the upper-60s and low 70s.
Wednesday: Windy with a few showers. High: 82, Low: 59
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 79, Low: 60
Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 81, Low: 53
Saturday: Mostly sunny, showers early, cooler. High: 68, Low: 50
Sunday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 71, Low: 51
Monday: Sunny, dry, mild. High: 73, Low: 52
Tuesday: Sunny, slightly warmer. High: 78, Low: 60
