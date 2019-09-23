Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, storms overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms Sunday night, expected to diminish by 9 p.m. Lows in the mid 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and drying out. High: 74, Low: 57: Slightly warmer. High: 78, Low: 65: Few showers, storms. High: 75, Low: 54: Pleasant. High: 72, Low: 60: Warm, with possible storms. High: 79, Low: 63: Few storms. High: 77, Low: 62: Storms possible. High: 82, Low: 60