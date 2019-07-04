Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, storms possible evening of July 4th

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A few showers and storms possible Thursday evening with temperatures falling to the low 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 71

Saturday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 64

Sunday Sunny and less humid. High: 81, Low: 62

Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 84, Low: 65

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 88, Low: 67

Wednesday: Scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 70

Thursday: Pleasant. High: 82, Low: 64


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
