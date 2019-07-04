Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, storms possible evening of July 4th

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A few showers and storms possible Thursday evening with temperatures falling to the low 70s.
Friday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 71
Saturday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 64
Sunday Sunny and less humid. High: 81, Low: 62
Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 84, Low: 65
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 88, Low: 67
Wednesday: Scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 70
Thursday: Pleasant. High: 82, Low: 64
